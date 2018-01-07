Racing wife remembered at local car show

Car enthusiasts flocked to the Trademart for the 30th Annual Bank Plus Racing Vehicle Extravaganza, but someone special was missing at this year's show.

After being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and given only six weeks to live, SuElla Soto was remembered through her family and friends' passion for beautiful cars and driving fast.

"She worked for the sheriff's department in Rankin County. She was a nurse there for 8 years," said Suella's husband David. "Of course, she drag raced with us. She had her own two cars."

The Sotos had been coming to this event for the last 15 years until she passed away two months ago. He says one of her dying wishes was for him show out for the 30th annual Racing Extravaganza, knowing that even if she couldn't be there physically, she'd always be riding shotgun with him in spirit.

"This is the time of year where she could see friends of hers that she doesn't get to see everyday on the daily basis," said Soto. "There's really some good people here."

After BankPlus's Racing Vehicle Extravaganza, Soto's truck will be undergoing a makeover to honor SuElla.

"We were racing one weekend and my wife seen a truck that had a design," Soto shared. "It said 'Heaven Sent' with crosses and my wife loved crosses, so we are fixing to have the graphic department go in and strip the truck down and have it ready for the season, which is in two months."

