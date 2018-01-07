Mississippi city allows lounge to reopen after shooting

A Mississippi city will let a lounge where five people were shot on Christmas Eve reopen after the owner agreed to safety improvements.
The Vicksburg Post reports that officials approved the agreement with owner Larry Prentiss to reopen L.D.'s Kitchen.
Prentiss says his lounge won't open until 5 p.m. daily, that customers will be screened with metal detectors, and that the minimum age will be 25.
He will also install security cameras, monitor parking lots and renovate the interior to improve safety.
The city had allowed an adjoining restaurant to remain open but closed its lounge after a Utica man was arrested for shooting five people. Denzell Watts, 21, remains jailed on five counts of aggravated assault, facing $500,000 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
