Boil water notice expected to continue into next week

Water pressure is beginning to return to normal in many areas within the City of Jackson. The number of new water main breaks has subsided while repairs continue.

However, other areas continue to experience low pressure in areas immediately near main break sites, which will have little or no pressure or flow available until those breaks are repaired.

The City of Jackson continues to be under a system-wide boil water advisory and the city anticipates that this emergency will continue into the new week due to the number of confirmed breaks that have not yet been repaired.

As of 12:00 p.m. Sunday, a total of 108 water main breaks on distribution lines have been confirmed since Sunday, January 1.

One city crew and seven contractor crews are working to repair these breaks.

Of the 108 confirmed breaks, the city has successfully completed 46 breaks with 18 additional repairs underway. Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes.

The city is also working to remove air that has entered the water pipes during repairs.

Although pressure has begun to be restored to some areas, there are 44 confirmed breaks that have not yet been assigned to city crews or contractor crews but will be assigned later Sunday or Monday.

The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts through the weekend and into the new week until pressure has been fully restored to the system.

There are only three leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks. This represents a significant decrease from previous days.

Staff was added to the 311 Call Center on Friday afternoon. They are reporting a decrease in the volume of new calls from citizens identifying leaks.

The newer and larger O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is treating and pumping at a rate of 38-42 million gallons per day while the older and smaller J.H. Fewell Plant is treating and pumping at a rate of 21-23 million gallons per day.

These represent slight increases from the previous day.

Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system.

The treatment plants are operating at full capacity in an effort to meet the demand and refill the storage tanks.

The City of Jackson will continue to keep you informed as this situation develops.

