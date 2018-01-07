Jackson Public Schools cancels classes Monday, January 8 due to water issues

A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
A fuel delivery driver accidentally put diesel and premium fuel in the wrong tanks. About a dozen customers who went to the pumps afterward say their cars were affected.More >>
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they have the person responsible for this cold weather behind bars. Thursday the sheriff's office posted a "wanted" poster of Elsa, the Disney princess who is believed to be responsible for the freezing weather we are currently experiencing. Yesterday morning the sheriff's office say's they took Elsa into custody but princess Jasmine flew in on a magic carpet promising to show Elsa "A Whole New World" if deputies will just...More >>
