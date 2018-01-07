Jackson Public Schools cancels classes Monday, January 8 due to water issues

All Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 8 due to water issues around the city.

Over 100 water mains have broken around the city, prompting a city-wide boil water notice.

READ MORE: City provides update on water main repairs; boil water notice expected to continue into next week

Over the past several days, the Jackson Public School District carefully assessed the impact of the frigid weather conditions at all schools and facilities.

Cold temperatures in Jackson have recently contributed to pipes freezing and water main breaks around the city. The entire city remains under a boil water notice due to the recent loss of water pressure.

District staff have identified approximately 75% of schools and office buildings with low or no water pressure at all. The schools and offices currently affected include:

Barr Elementary

Boyd Elementary

Brown Elementary

Casey Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Davis Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Galloway Elementary

George Elementary

Isable Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Power APAC Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Spann Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Van Winkle Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Woodville Heights Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Brinkley Middle

Chastain Middle

Peeples Middle

Powell Middle

Whitten Middle

Siwell Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Provine High

Adult ED/Morrison

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Rowan (REAP)

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement

The absence of water pressure also impacts our ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

As a result, all schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th. However, principals and central office staff will report to work. JPS will continue to monitor the water pressure at our schools for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

The current inclement weather make up days approved by the Board on the District’s calendar will be used for the missed school day.

Students' first day back from winter break was scheduled for Monday.

We will keep this story updated.

