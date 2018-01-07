Jackson Public Schools cancels classes Monday, January 8 due to - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Public Schools cancels classes Monday, January 8 due to water issues

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 8 due to water issues around the city. 

Over 100 water mains have broken around the city, prompting a city-wide boil water notice. 

Over the past several days, the Jackson Public School District carefully assessed the impact of the frigid weather conditions at all schools and facilities.

Cold temperatures in Jackson have recently contributed to pipes freezing and water main breaks around the city. The entire city remains under a boil water notice due to the recent loss of water pressure.

District staff have identified approximately 75% of schools and office buildings with low or no water pressure at all. The schools and offices currently affected include:

  • Barr Elementary        
  • Boyd Elementary                                                                                            
  • Brown Elementary
  • Casey Elementary
  • Clausell Elementary                                                              
  • Davis Elementary                                                           
  • Dawson Elementary                                                        
  • French Elementary                                                          
  • Galloway Elementary                                                     
  • George Elementary
  • Isable Elementary
  • John Hopkins Elementary
  • Johnson Elementary                                                       
  • Key Elementary                       
  • Lake Elementary                               
  • Lee Elementary                                                               
  • Lester Elementary                 
  • Marshall Elementary
  • McLeod Elementary 
  • Oak Forest Elementary
  • Pecan Park Elementary
  • Power APAC Elementary
  • Raines Elementary
  • Smith Elementary
  • Spann Elementary
  • Sykes Elementary
  • Timberlawn Elementary
  • Van Winkle Elementary
  • Walton Elementary
  • Watkins Elementary
  • Wilkins Elementary
  • Woodville Heights Elementary
  • Blackburn Middle
  • Brinkley Middle
  • Chastain Middle
  • Peeples Middle
  • Powell Middle
  • Whitten Middle
  • Siwell Middle
  • Forest Hill High
  • Jim Hill High
  • Lanier High 
  • Provine High
  • Adult ED/Morrison
  • Capital City Alternative
  • Career Development Center
  • Rowan (REAP)
  • Enochs Building
  • Campus Enforcement

The absence of water pressure also impacts our ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

As a result, all schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th.  However, principals and central office staff will report to work. JPS will continue to monitor the water pressure at our schools for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

The current inclement weather make up days approved by the Board on the District’s calendar will be used for the missed school day. 

Students' first day back from winter break was scheduled for Monday. 

