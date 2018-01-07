FIRST ALERT: School closings and delays

Here's a list of closings/delays for Monday, January 8 due to water issues around the city of Jackson.

Cold temperatures in Jackson have recently contributed to pipes freezing and water main breaks around the city. The entire city remains under a boil water notice due to the recent loss of water pressure.

All Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 8.

School district staff have identified approximately 75% of schools and office buildings with low or no water pressure at all.

Principals and central office staff will report to work. JPS will continue to monitor the water pressure at our schools for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

Water pressures and flows are beginning to return to normal in many areas within the City of Jackson water distribution network. However, several City of Jackson facilities continue to experience low or no water pressure.

Accordingly, the City of Jackson Early Childhood Development Centers will be closed Monday, January 8.

All non-essential City of Jackson personnel located in the Warren Hood Building and Jackson Police Department, 327 E. Pascagoula St., will have a delayed start of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8.

All other City of Jackson employees are to report to work at their usual and customary time.

The City of Jackson will continue to keep you informed regarding additional building closings as they

occur.

Kidz Express Learning Center and After School Program will also be closed Monday.

We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

