Jackson leaders distribute free bottled water to residents with low and no water pressure

It is now day four of the water crisis in Jackson. The citywide boil water alert remains in effect for all residents, as public works crews continue to repair dozens water mains breaks caused by the blast of cold weather.

READ MORE: City provides update on water main repairs; boil water notice expected to continue into next week

Meanwhile, the city passed out free water today to help residents dealing with this water crisis.

Water was high in demand in Jackson Sunday. City officials and volunteers distributed free cases bottled water to residents at three locations around town.

“We took in 72 pallets of water to bring and provided it to the citizens," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. "It is in dire need and people have been coming to get it.”

Over at MetroCenter Mall, the line was wrapped around the corner. For almost a week the city has been under a boil water alert with citizens experiencing the loss of water pressure at their homes and businesses.

“I am thankful for the help from the city, baby, because I have real low water pressure,” said one Jackson resident.

Public works crews have also been working 12 hour shifts to repair more than 100 water main breaks that have caused a big mess across town.

READ MORE: City of Jackson to hand out bottled water as water problems persist

“We are looking at a hundreds of million-dollar issue," said Mayor Lumumba. "We have known we had infrastructure issues for quite sometime and we have to find the necessary funding to address. And that has reared its head as we deal with the inclement weather.”

As the city battles the ongoing water woes, residents say the free help is right on time during this tough time.

“It really hurts when you don't have water and you can’t use it and you are paying your bill right, so it is a good thing they did do,” said another Jackson resident.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.