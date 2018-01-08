This Morning on WLBT: Wet morning commute ahead

Good morning. It's a bit warmer and a lot wetter this morning as you head back to work. You can expect rain for much of the day today. First Alert Meteorologist Michael Haynes will have the forecast all morning long.

The water crisis continues in Jackson. All Jackson Public Schools are closed today, because most of them have low water pressure or no water at all. Some city offices are also close. We'll have an update.

And we'll have a recap of last night's Golden Globe Awards -- who won, who lost, and who made the biggest statement.

Join us on WLBT until 7 this morning, and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!