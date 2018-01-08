Hinds CC closes one campus, classes moved to different location

Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 9:44 AM EST 2018-01-08 14:44:40 GMT (Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 5 2018 4:36 PM EST 2018-01-05 21:36:55 GMT Updated: Sunday, January 7 2018 12:38 PM EST 2018-01-07 17:38:33 GMT (Source: Raycom Images)
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
More >> Posted: Sunday, January 7 2018 8:58 AM EST 2018-01-07 13:58:07 GMT Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 10:12 AM EST 2018-01-08 15:12:12 GMT At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'. More >> At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'. More >> Updated: Sunday, January 7 2018 3:04 PM EST 2018-01-07 20:04:30 GMT (Source: MCSO/Twitter): Shia Yearwood, a North Carolina hairdresser, decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
More >> Posted: Monday, January 8 2018 1:37 AM EST 2018-01-08 06:37:48 GMT Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 1:37 AM EST 2018-01-08 06:37:48 GMT
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.
More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.
More >> Posted: Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST 2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 9:22 AM EST 2018-01-08 14:22:13 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
More >> Posted: Monday, January 8 2018 7:58 AM EST 2018-01-08 12:58:26 GMT Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 10:11 AM EST 2018-01-08 15:11:48 GMT The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. More >> The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. More >> Posted: Sunday, January 7 2018 11:38 PM EST 2018-01-08 04:38:17 GMT Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 10:09 AM EST 2018-01-08 15:09:19 GMT Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement. More >> Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement. More >> Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 8:40 AM EST 2018-01-08 13:40:03 GMT Crews battle the structure fire in Holly Hill (Source: Holly Hill PD)
Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire.
More >>
Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire.
More >> Updated: Monday, January 8 2018 6:16 AM EST 2018-01-08 11:16:47 GMT (Source: Viewer)
Bartlett Police Department responded to a fight at a Mid-South movie theater.
More >>
Bartlett Police Department responded to a fight at a Mid-South movie theater.
More >>