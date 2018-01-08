Hinds CC closes one campus, classes moved to different location - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds CC closes one campus, classes moved to different location

Posted by Morgan Howard
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds Community College’s Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center on Chadwick Drive is closed Monday because the campus has no water.

All classes will still meet and are being moved to alternate locations.  The school advises students should check their college email for specifics.

Today is the first day of classes for the spring semester.

