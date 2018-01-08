Magnolia thieves steal $300 of alcohol, police ask for public's help to ID

The Magnolia Police Department along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding suspects involved in a theft at a Package Store.

The suspects were caught on camera at Bay Street Package Store on January 3. They were driving a two tone gray Dodge 1500 Crew cab with a child's bicycle in the bed of the truck.

The two male suspects are black males, and the one with the long hair appears to have a limp.

They were accompanied by a white female and a toddler. The group stole over $300 worth of alcohol.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime please call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

