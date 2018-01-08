I-20 eastbound at Forest exit back open after 18-wheeler crash

An 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 shut down traffic in Scott County Monday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's office, all lanes were blocked going eastbound and the truck was all the way across the road at the 89 mile marker at the Forest exit.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It appears that the 18-wheeler was transporting sheets of metal. Some of the sheets fell off during the crash.

