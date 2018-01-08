City has repaired 51 out of 116 water main breaks; boil water advisory expected to continue

Water pressures and flows continue to slowly return to normal in many areas within the City of Jackson water distribution network of pipelines.

The number of new main breaks has subsided while repairs continue.

However, other areas continue to experience low pressure in areas immediately near main break sites, which will have little or no pressure or flow available until those breaks are repaired.

The City of Jackson continues to be under a system-wide boil water advisory. The city anticipates that this emergency will continue due to the number of confirmed breaks that have not yet been repaired.

As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, we have experienced a total of 116 confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines since Sunday, January 1.

We have three city crews and seven contractor crews working to repair these breaks.

Of the 116 confirmed breaks, we have successfully completed 51 breaks with 19 additional repairs underway.

Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes. Light rainfall is expected intermittently today and is not expected to disrupt repair efforts.

Although pressure has begun to be restored to some areas, there are 46 confirmed breaks that have not yet been assigned to city crews or contractor crews, but will be assigned later today or tomorrow.

The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts until pressure has been fully restored to the system.

There are eleven leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks.

Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system.

The treatment plants are operating at full capacity in an effort to meet the demand and refill the storage tanks.

