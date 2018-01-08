ACLU Mississippi wants statewide body cam guidelines

The Mississippi ACLU is pushing for statewide guidelines for law enforcement body cameras.

The organization sent Public Records Act requests to 147 local agencies to collect existing policies for review.

They received 65 local policies from sheriff's and police departments in response.

The organization hopes a bill, to be introduced in the House and Senate setting standardized policy, will gain a foothold in the legislative session.

They maintain there are key gaps between policy and principle.

As an example, the ACLU says zero policies require that law enforcement officers notify individuals that they are being recorded.

Less than 20 percent of policies require officers deactivate the cameras if a resident requested deactivation as a condition of consenting to the officer's entry into a residence.

And none of the 65 policies give apparent victims of domestic violence the authority to require deactivation during the interview.

"What we are calling upon is there be a balance between access to the public and law enforcement accountability so that the use of body cams can be a win-win for not only for the police department, but for citizens as well," said ACLU Mississippi Executive Director Jennifer Riley Collins.

The ACLU says body cams are an effective tool of policing, but only if laws are passed that balance police protection, privacy and transparency.

