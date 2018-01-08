Jackson native Marlon Hairston selected to U.S. National Team January Camp

A Jackson native is a step closer to playing for his country. Marlon Hairston is one of 30 players selected Monday to the U.S. National Team January Camp. Hairston will report Wednesday in Carson, California.

He will be in the pool of possible players to take the field January 28th in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. If he's selected, Hairston would earn his first international cap (appearance).

Truly an honor to receive the call-up. Excited for the opportunity, and ready to get to work!!! ????. #TurningDreamsIntoReality — Marlon Hairston (@MARLYG94) January 8, 2018

Marlon scored 3 goals and tacked on 4 assists in the 2017 season for the Colorado Rapids. He started in 29 of the 34 MLS games.

