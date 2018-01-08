Schools close after water pipes break across Jackson

Thousands are getting a little extra time off this holiday break as schools shut down due to little or no water.

School leaders are hoping the issue is fixed soon so graduation and exam dates won't have to be moved

While the Jackson Public School District has been monitoring the water crisis and if it will close down operations on a day to day basis, Millsaps College and Jackson State University have gone ahead and suspended classes the entire week.

Communications Directors say this had to happen since some students live and eat on campus which is something the college can't safely provide during this time.

"We just can't handle the water pressure issues with that many people," said John Sewell with Millsaps. "We can't cook for them. The boil water notice obviously impacts that as well, so at this time the academic work of Millsaps is happening and students are at home communicating with their professors and getting their assignments."

Since school work is still going on, only this time at home, Millsaps' Graduation and exam schedules won't be affected.

"Doing things online or by email is a little bit of a different thing for us, but we see this as very temporary," explained Sewell. "They will be back this weekend and we will hit the ground running and stay on schedule the rest of the semester."

JPS is looking into their options for makeup days. Officials say they have two days built into their schedule in April that are typically used for inclement weather.

There has been slight improvement to the water pressure at some of our schools, however, approximately 70% are still with low or no water pressure.

As a result, all schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 9.

Principals and limited central office staff will report to work.

