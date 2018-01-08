Blood bank pleads for donors as supplies reach crisis level

Nationwide blood supplies are critically low. According to a local blood bank, Mississippi is at a crisis level.

A sudden accident or an unexpected surgery could put you in need of blood, requiring units that Mississippi Blood Services may not be able to provide right now.

"Blood transfusions, blood exchanges, some Sickle Cell patients don't have to get them regularly, but I do," said 23-year-old Kallie Hargrove.

The Raymond resident was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia at four months old and relies on blood donations to survive.

Until Hargrove was 18 she was getting blood transfusions monthly.

The Hampton University graduate wants to be a nurse to serve others like those who have taken care of her all her life.

The blood shortage at Mississippi Blood Services could be life-changing for her.

Her family and friends donate blood regularly, and she hopes others will help during this time when shelves are practically empty at the blood bank.

"It could be you one day. It could be your family. It could be your best friend," added Hargrove. "I know people have phobias over needles and donating blood. Just do it for others who need it. You have enough blood you can share a little bit."

The agency is low on all blood types. Only a few units fill the trays even after Mississippi Blood Services reached out for donors on social media.

"We normally see a shortage over the holidays, but it seems like we've been hit extra hard this year between the holidays, the cold weather and the flu," said Mississippi Blood Services Marketing and Communications Manager Emily Austin. "It's just the donors aren't coming out like they normally have".

Monday morning Richard Nolen was one of the few donors answering the call to give. The Florence resident has undergone surgery in the past and feels it is better to donate blood before an event occurs to have it readily available for those in need.

"It doesn't cost anything to have it done except your time," said Nolen. "You sit here. I guess they'll give you cookies when it's over, and it's gonna help somebody. It might save someone's life."

Each unit at the agency is already designated for shipment to a medical facility. Mississippi Blood Services provides blood to more than 45 hospitals across the state.

The main office in Flowood is open Monday through Friday. You can also visit their website to find a donation center near you.

