U.S. Supreme Court won't take up Mississippi's Religious Accommodations Law

The state's Religious Accommodations Law will not be considered by the United States Supreme Court. The controversial law didn't take effect until last October because it's been caught up in the courts since 2016.

Opponents say the fight isn't over, but one of the legal routes is at a stopping point for now.

"No court yet has ruled on whether the law itself is discriminatory," noted Mississippi Center for Justice Advocacy Director Beth Orlansky. "The ruling we have is just that someone needs to be overtly discriminated against before they'll get to that question."

That's why you may graphics circulating on social media that are asking people to call Lambda Legal or the Mississippi Center for Justice if they've been discriminated against. But plaintiff Rev. Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear says the news from the Supreme Court has just angered her.

"I can't bring myself to say to my community, OK guys, don't give up," said Mangum-Dear. "As soon as someone's harmed by this bill, we're going to knock on the court's door again so be encouraged. I think that adds insult to injury. So today, I'm just mad."

Governor Bryant responded to the decision with this statement.

As I have said from the beginning, this law was democratically enacted and is perfectly constitutional. The people of Mississippi have the right to ensure that all of our citizens are free to peacefully live and work without fear of being punished for their sincerely held religious beliefs.

As a reminder, the law was designed to protect three specific religious beliefs---that marriage is between a man and women, no sex outside such marriage, and a person's gender is determined at birth. Again, the courts aren't intervening because there's not a specific case of someone being discriminated against where this law is cited.

