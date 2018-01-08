JPD investigating armed robbery of man on Carlisle Street

Jackson police are investigating the armed robbery of a man on Carlisle Street that happened just after 6:00 p.m. Monday.

A man was robbed by an unknown black man who pulled a handgun and demanded his belongings.

The suspect fled in a light colored, older 2-door car, possibly a Nissan. The passenger window was also taped.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.

