Man shot to death in west Jackson

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Jackson. The shooting happened on Cox Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of an individual being shot. When they arrived, they found a man inside an apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound. A witness who was inside at the time, told officers that he had heard gunshots outside and ran to the rear of the residence.

The witness then heard several more gunshots and later heard what he believed to be two unknown male voices inside the apartment. More gunshots were heard before the suspect fled the scene.

The victim has not been positively identified and there is no suspect information at this time.

