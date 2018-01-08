Man shot to death in west Jackson identified

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Jackson. The shooting happened on Cox Street around 7:30 p.m.

The man who was killed has been identified as 37-year-old Antonio Thompson.

Victim in last night’s fatal shooting on Cox St. has been identified as 37-year-old, Antonio Thompson. Still no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 9, 2018

Officers responded to a call of an individual being shot. When they arrived, they found Thompson inside an apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound. A witness who was inside at the time, told officers that he had heard gunshots outside and ran to the rear of the residence.

The witness then heard several more gunshots and later heard what he believed to be two unknown male voices inside the apartment. More gunshots were heard before the suspect fled the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2018 MSNews. All rights reserved.