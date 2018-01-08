Mississippi is the 7th fastest shrinking state in the nation

A new study shows Mississippi is the 7th fastest shrinking state in America

The study was conducted by a group called 24/7 Wallstreet. They say roughly 7,500 more people moved out of Mississippi than moved in last year.

"On a list of things that's good, we're always at the bottom, and on a list of things that's bad, we're always at the top. So as lawmakers, must start to plug away at these things, and that would be one good step," said Representative John Faulker, a Democrat serving Mississippi's District 5.

Number 7 isn't quite the bottom of the list, but that flood of people leaving Mississippi is happening at the same time that other areas in the Southeast are gaining in population.

"In a nutshell, our state is unattractive to millennials, so I think we need to start by doing something for them. Maybe that would help people stay in our state," suggested Representative Faulkner. "I'll tell you the first thing I would do... is work hard to fix up the education system. K-12, it's very important"

The researches attribute the ranking mostly to poverty rates - the highest in the nation, at 20.8 percent.

Our unemployment rates are also about a percent and a half higher than the national average, at 5.6% according to the Department of Labor.

But, the state does still have plenty to offer.

"Maybe that's something unique to Mississippi, is a sense of community, and whatever we can do to fix that - I think that's what will help draw individuals to our great state," said Clark Wies, the Vice President of Government Relations for the Mississippi Association of Realtors.

The fastest growing state is Utah, and the fastest shrinking is West Virginia, according to 24/7 Wallstreet's article.

