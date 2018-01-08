Jackson State rallies to beat Southern, Tigers 4-0 in SWAC

Jackson State continues their stellar start in the SWAC. Monday involved a comeback in Baton Rouge. The Tigers rallied from 13 down with 16 minutes to go to beat Southern 65-61. Wayne Brent's crew are 4-0 in conference play.

Maurice Rivers, Lemmie Howard, and Julian Daughtry were all in double figures in the victory.

If you like blue and white, go to the AAC on Saturday. 1st place JSU hosts reigning champ Texas Southern. The twinbill starts at 3:00pm with the ladies, the guys follow at 5:30pm.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.