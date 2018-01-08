National Championship featured MACJC flavor

Monday's National Championship matchup between Alabama and Georgia had MACJC flavor.

Isaiah Buggs got the start at defensive end for the Crimson Tide. He recorded 134 tackles and 7 sacks in 2 seasons at Gulf Coast.

On the other sideline, Javon Wims is a part of the Georgia receiving corps. The former Hinds Eagle had a big catch on a Bulldogs scoring drive

He had 9 touchdowns for Hinds in 2015. Wims continues a growing Eagles tradition: Wide Receiver U.

"We get him out there and it didn't take too long during the spring to really tell how good of a football player Javon was, and what all he could do with the ball in his hands and the mismatches," said Hinds offensive coordinator Kelly Murphy. "Really since 2011 we've put out a lot of guys going SEC, he's one of the top guys. We've had some good receiver coaches too: Lee Wilbanks, Dwight Wilson, and now Omar Conner, so hats off to them. We got 6 guys that have really signed just at receiver and we'll probably have 1 or 2 more. We take pride in that, we want those guys to buy in and be the next crop of Wide Receiver U."

