UMMC services at Jackson Medical Mall reopen Tuesday

Most of the University of Mississippi Medical Center clinics located at the Jackson Medical Mall will begin reopening on Tuesday. The clinics were relocated last week due to the city's water pressure problems.

Patient care ranging from pain management to kidney dialysis to chemotherapy and radiation was moved from the Medical Mall off Woodrow Wilson Avenue beginning January 4th after dozens of city water pipes burst, causing low water pressure.

"Rising pressure that adequately revived the Medical Mall’s boilers and restored water service on Monday means UMMC’s clinics can slowly reopen", said Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer.

Patients will be notified where to go for their appointments as necessary.

UMMC’s main campus has its own water wells and tower and isn’t affected by the city’s water challenges. Other UMMC facilities in Jackson, such as clinic space at Select Specialty off Ridgewood Road, the Medical Tower on Woodrow Wilson, Lakeland Medical Building on Lakeland Drive, and gastroenterology services in the UP Belhaven building on North State Street, had enough heat, water pressure and available toilets to remain open.

