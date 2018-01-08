Jackson Roads Under Repair, Residents Optimistic

Roads and the underground pipes all around the Jackson area are under deep repair.

On Whitfield & Bellevue there were several giant holes in the ground from construction crews repairing the lines.

Residents have also had to endure a boil water advisory which meant crews drilling and opening old, underground pipes. Some residents woke up to crews Monday morning working in giant holes in the ground.

The most crews around the city have been working since early in the morning going from street to street while others have been preparing for the other jobs that lie ahead to update the city with their water and road issues.

Some people might be frustrated and angry but one local was understanding of the work and what needs to be done to fix the roads and water in the city.

