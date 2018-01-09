MSU and USM honored on Freshman All-American Team

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State and Southern Miss were honored on Monday. Players from each squad were selected to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team.
Jace Christmann is the kicker. He made 12 of 14 field goals, including a 45 yarder against LSU. It's the 2nd straight year that MSU makes the squad.
Racheem Boothe is one of the linebackers. The Bassfield native was 2nd on Southern Miss with 79 tackles. Boothe tacked on 8 and half tackles for a loss and 3 and a half sacks.
Mississippi State & Southern Miss on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 8, 2018
Jace Christmann and Racheem Boothe selected#HailState #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/ZWMcklRxYX
