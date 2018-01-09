MSU and USM honored on Freshman All-American Team - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MSU and USM honored on Freshman All-American Team

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Mississippi State and Southern Miss were honored on Monday. Players from each squad were selected to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team.

Jace Christmann is the kicker. He made 12 of 14 field goals, including a 45 yarder against LSU. It's the 2nd straight year that MSU makes the squad.

Racheem Boothe is one of the linebackers. The Bassfield native was 2nd on Southern Miss with 79 tackles. Boothe tacked on 8 and half tackles for a loss and 3 and a half sacks.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly