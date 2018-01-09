Mt. Olive Water Association issues boil water alert

The Mt. Olive Water Association in Hinds County has issued a Boil Water Alert. This affects approximately 150 customers in the Westview Subdivision and Old Highway 80.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

