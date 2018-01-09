Mississippi State finishes #19 in final AP Top 25

A big bowl win lands Mississippi State in the top 20. The final AP Top 25 was released Tuesday morning and the Bulldogs are #19.

They’re one of five SEC teams ranked.

1. Alabama (13-1)

2. Georgia (13-2)

10. Auburn (10-4)

18. LSU (9-4)

19. Mississippi State (9-4)

The Bulldogs capped a 9 win campaign with a 31-27 victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl. It marked the first time in program history that MSU has won bowl games in three consecutive seasons.

Check out more Mississippi State coverage HERE

Want more WLBT/FOX 40 Sports? Download the free MS Sports Now app at the Apple Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.