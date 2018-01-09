Mississippi State finishes #19 in final AP Top 25

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A big bowl win lands Mississippi State in the top 20. The final AP Top 25 was released Tuesday morning and the Bulldogs are #19.
They’re one of five SEC teams ranked.
1. Alabama (13-1)
2. Georgia (13-2)
10. Auburn (10-4)
18. LSU (9-4)
19. Mississippi State (9-4)
The Bulldogs capped a 9 win campaign with a 31-27 victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl. It marked the first time in program history that MSU has won bowl games in three consecutive seasons.
