Madison police department looking for auto burglary suspect

The Madison police department is asking for help from the public finding a man wanted for auto burglar. His name is Edward Diondre Boyd.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the web tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

