Jackson schools impacted by low water pressure

Jackson Public Schools will be closed again Wednesday because of the water crisis. Schools were also closed Monday and Tuesday. As of Monday, 70 percent of the schools still had nothing or very little coming out of the faucets.

"This causes a potential health risk, as well as many of our schools' heating and ventilation systems require water in order to heat the buildings so that is mainly what led to our decisions Monday and Tuesday not to have classes," said JPS Director of Public and Media Relations Sherwin Johnson.

Nearly 27 thousand students at almost 40 schools are impacted. Even when classes start, school leaders still planning to bring in water.

"We must maintain a healthy and safe learning environment," added Johnson. "Our biggest concern is our children being able to wash their hands. It's flu season so that's a concern as well as being able to flush our commodes properly."

We found one other school closed in the water crisis. Reimagine Prep canceled classes and all school activities citing low water pressure on their Facebook page.

Other schools like The Mississippi School for the Blind and Deaf, along with Jackson Academy were able to open their doors. Their water pressure is strong enough to keep kids in class.

Saint Andrews Episcopal, Saint Richards, and Hillcrest Christian all had their doors open Tuesday.