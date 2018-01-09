TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas line rupture in Madison

A gas line has ruptured in Madison on Tidewater Lane, between Jasper Cove and Rice Road. Emergency crews and gas company personnel are on the scene and have declared the area safe.

However, Tidewater Lane is closed to traffic between Jasper Cove and Rice Road. Residents who live within this are will be allowed to go to their residences. All other motorists should avoid the area.

Madison Asst. Police Chief Robert Sanders says only 6-8 homes were affected and the residents of those homes left voluntarily. No one was or is in danger.

It's a two-inch gas line that ruptured.

Repairs are expected to take approximately five hours.

