Blues legend Denise LaSalle dead at 78

R&B singer Denise LaSalle, a Mississippi native has died in Jackson, Tennessee, at age 78. The woman, who is recognized at the "Queen of the Blues" lived in Jackson with her husband James Wolfe. Her former business partner Randall Page confirmed her death to WBBJ-TV.

LaSalle had dealt with heart problems and recently had a leg amputated.

LaSalle was born Ora Denise Allen in 1939 near Sidon, MS (part of the Greenville, MS area) and was raised in Belzoni. She moved to Chicago and signed with Chess Records in the late 1960s.

She wrote and performed the Number One Hit "Trapped by a Thing Called Love" in 1971.

LaSalle was recently nominated in the "Soul Blues Female Artist" category for the 39th Clues Music Awards. That event is scheduled for May 10 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

She was inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

