Governor Bryant delivers 2018 State of the State

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is delivering the 2018 State of the State Tuesday.

The speech begins at 5 p.m. at the Capitol and will be carried LIVE HERE.

Governor Bryant has said some of his priorities for the 2018 legislative session include a balanced budget, school funding formula rewrite, funding for a new trooper school and Medicaid re-authorization.

Bryant's second term ends in January 2020.

Governor Bryant tweeted, just before his speech, that he received a call from President Trump wishing him the best before delivering his address:

Just got a wonderful call from President @realDonaldTrump. He wished us all the best on State of the State. He loves Mississippi. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 9, 2018

COMPLETE TEXT OF STATE OF THE STATE:

COMPLETE TEXT OF DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE TO STATE OF THE STATE:

