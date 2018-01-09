JPS cancels class for third straight day due to water crisis - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

JPS cancels class for third straight day due to water crisis

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPS Source: JPS
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All Jackson Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 10.

The district says it has continued its assessment of water pressure at schools Tuesday. Although water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 61% of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure. 

As a result, all schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th.  However, principals and limited central office staff will report to work. JPS says the absence of water pressure also impacts the ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems require water to warm the buildings.

The District will use two inclement weather make-up days approved by the Board of Trustees for the days missed. Additional makeup days will be determined later by the Board and Interim Superintendent. 

JPS will monitor the water pressure daily for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

The schools and offices currently affected include:

  • George Elementary
  • John Hopkins Elementary
  • Johnson Elementary                                                        
  • Key Elementary                       
  • Lake Elementary                               
  • Lee Elementary                                                               
  • Lester Elementary                 
  • Marshall Elementary
  • McLeod Elementary 
  • Oak Forest Elementary
  • Pecan Park Elementary
  • Raines
  • Smith Elementary
  • Sykes Elementary
  • Timberlawn Elementary
  • Walton Elementary
  • Watkins Elementary
  • Wilkins Elementary
  • Woodville Heights Elementary
  • Blackburn Middle
  • Peeples Middle
  • Whitten Middle
  • Forest Hill High
  • Jim Hill High
  • Lanier High 
  • Provine High
  • Wingfield High
  • Capital City Alternative
  • Career Development Center
  • Enochs Building
  • Campus Enforcement

For the latest updates, please visit our JPS website.

