JPS cancels class for third straight day due to water crisis

All Jackson Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 10.

The district says it has continued its assessment of water pressure at schools Tuesday. Although water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 61% of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure.

As a result, all schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th. However, principals and limited central office staff will report to work. JPS says the absence of water pressure also impacts the ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems require water to warm the buildings.

The District will use two inclement weather make-up days approved by the Board of Trustees for the days missed. Additional makeup days will be determined later by the Board and Interim Superintendent.

JPS will monitor the water pressure daily for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

The schools and offices currently affected include:

George Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Raines

Smith Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Woodville Heights Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Provine High

Wingfield High

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement

For the latest updates, please visit our JPS website.

