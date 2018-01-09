Feds crackdown on REAL Act, could make boarding at airports difficult

Mississippi is one of 26 states and territories that is in compliance with the U.S. REAL Act. A measure passed in 2005 that lawmakers hope will prevent ID fraud while, also, verifying social security numbers and immigration statuses.

"This is the first I've ever heard of it, so I hope I'm compliant," Mississippian, Kenneth Sallis said.

After 13 years of delaying the mandate for all states, the Department of Homeland Security released a timeline in 2016 that stated starting on January 22 travelers from non-conforming states, like Louisiana, will need to start bringing a passport or military ID along with their driver license when boarding a flight even if it's just to a nearby state.

"It's quite a bit of information that's on there and I'm kind of a private person," added Sallis. "I'm really not too keen on giving a whole lot of my information up, especially when it comes to having to present several forms of ID. It should already be right there."

The extra form of ID will only help for a few months. By October 1st, DHS wants the non-compliant states and territories to have their policies changed, meeting standards.

Mississippi, again, is compliant adding additional security measures and a scannable bar code to the back of IDs. If your license doesn't have this yet, don't worry. You have until it expires or by October 2020, which DHS has set as their official date for which everyone will be required to have an enhanced ID when traveling or entering certain federal buildings.

If you haven't been to the DMV to get your license in a while, you may find the requirements have changed with getting these enhanced IDs. You will need to have your birth certificate, social security card, and two forms of residency.

