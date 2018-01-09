Jackson’s fire officials say low water pressure won’t affect fire fighting

For a week now there has been an outbreak of broken water mains all over the Jackson.

It has become such a familiar scene that folks on Vine Street decided to take a light-hearted approach and put plastic ducks in the water, but they know it's no laughing matter.

“They are looking like they are having fun,” said one Jackson Resident.

“I mean water is everywhere. I look over and saw ducks and I was like it is amazing,” said another Jackson resident.

As public works and contractors team up to tackle repairing leaks and restore water pressure around town, Jackson's fire department is taking extra steps to make sure it can still fight fires.

They say although some of the hydrants may experience a drop in water, the fire engines carry hundreds of gallons of water in storage tanks.

“Yes, 99.9 percent of our trucks have a minimum of 500 gallons of water on the trucks already, so that enables us to make a quick attack when we arrive on scene of any given house fire,” said Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

And if more water is needed, fire officials say they work with other cities and county departments to use their additional units for water.

“When an emergency arises the slogan on our truck says we are always ready,” added Sanders.

