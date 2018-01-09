Progress being made on Ridgeland's east-west corridor

Ridgeland residents are getting closer to easier travel across the city. Plans for an east-west corridor in Ridgeland on Lake Harbour Drive are on schedule to ease traffic for drivers.The $23 million dollar project connects Highway 51 to Highland Colony Parkway, about two miles of roadway.

Public Works Director Mike McCullom said all right of ways has been acquired and utilities relocated. Part A of the project is a box culvert that goes under railroad tracks. Part B is the roadway and a bridge over I-55.

"On Part A on the box culvert we hope to start construction sometime this summer," said Ridgeland Public Works Director Mike McCollum. "Part B on the roadway piece, bidding's going to be end of summer, probably early, late fall on construction".

Construction on Costco is expected in the spring. Ridgeland City officials would not comment citing that the project is in litigation.

The land has been cleared at the Highland Colony Parkway site. Large equipment and pipes are on the property.

Residents opposing Costco's construction appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Homeowners accuse the city of amending its zoning ordinance as a favor to developers.

Costco developer Andrew Mattiace could not be reached for comment on the status of the project.

