2018 State of the State: Governor Bryant requests lawmakers build on existing policies

Governor Phil Bryant delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday. In years past, the Governor has utilized the State of the State as the chance to announce new policy initiatives.

Tuesday, there were no big surprises. He used this opportunity to build on existing policies he's pushed for in the past.



"This session, I will have some other recommendations to reduce more government regulations and unleash the independent spirit that will make Mississippi the most job-friendly state in America," said Bryant.



Bryant called for an update to the education funding formula and an expansion of school choice.



"I continue to believe parents should have the freedom to use their tax dollars to send their child to the school of their choice, not one decided by the government," he added.



But it was this comment that generated applause from both sides of the aisle.



"By the way, most of us want more than just an adequate education system in Mississippi," explained the Governor. "We want a great one."



As for public safety, Bryant called for a continued fight in the opioid epidemic. And made this financial request of lawmakers.



"I will ask you for another trooper school this year, in order to meet enforcement needs and save lives on our highways," he said. "If we accomplish this goal, we could have more troopers on the road by next year than at any time in the history of the Mississippi Highway Patrol."



The official Democratic response noted the state is last in public education, last in mental health care and first in poverty. Democrats were surprised by some omissions.



"There was no mention of roads and bridges," noted Rep. Jay Hughes, D-Oxford. "No mention of lottery that 70 percent of the people have been polled and said they want."



"He also said that he's the Governor for all Mississippians," added Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Senator Derrick Simmons. "Well, I would only hope this legislative session we can see some policies that will reflect that."

Other topics the Governor spent time on were workforce development and a push for a more efficient Medicaid system.

