JA beats Prep in double OT thriller, 54-49

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Academy beat Jackson Prep in double overtime Tuesday night. 

Final score: 54-49.

Michael Barber (JA) led the game with 20 points and 9 rebounds. 

