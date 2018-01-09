Malik Newman drops 27 pts as #12 Kansas beats Iowa State

A Jackson native had a night at The Phog. Malik Newman dropped a career high 27 points off the bench. He tacked on 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and a steal as #12 Kansas beat Iowa State 83-78.

The former Callaway Charger was 10 of 21 shooting, making five 3-pointers in the victory. It's his first game in double figures since December 29th.

"Every night is a dog fight we can't take anyone for granted." - Malik Newman on the strength of the league #KUbball pic.twitter.com/jMLOW145pa — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 10, 2018

