Malik Newman drops 27 pts as #12 Kansas beats Iowa State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Kansas Jayhawks

A Jackson native had a night at The Phog. Malik Newman dropped a career high 27 points off the bench. He tacked on 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and a steal as #12 Kansas beat Iowa State 83-78.

The former Callaway Charger was 10 of 21 shooting, making five 3-pointers in the victory. It's his first game in double figures since December 29th.

