JPS Board discusses how to handle water crisis

At the regularly-scheduled Jackson Public School Board meeting Tuesday evening, members were forced to discuss the irregular and unexpected hurdles they're facing. The main issue, of course being the city's water crisis.

Everyone was asking the same burning question: When will JPS be back in session?

The answer, according to JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray, is that there is no answer right now.

"We are making every effort to put mechanisms in place, and when it becomes a manageable situation, we will return," said Dr. Murray.

Four schools are still without water, and about 70% still have low pressure.

Schools with low pressure go under a boil water notice, which affects the cafeteria, bathrooms, and heating system.

"We have a procedure in place. We've handled boil water alerts before, but not to this magnitude," explained Mary Hill, who heads food services for JPS.

The district can't pick and choose individual schools to be in session, so for the time being, all schools in Jackson remain closed.

"We do have to keep in consideration the fact that we do have the sanitary issues, and the safety concerns as far as public and personal self-care health," said Jacqueline McClendon, the President of the local Teachers' Association.

The next question: How to make up for lost school days.

There was no answer to that yet either.

"We will work with the board and the community as we look at ways to make up the days that are not built into the inclement weather calendar already," said Dr. Murray.

The Board might choose to extend the school year, add hours to each school day, or even host class on Saturdays.

There are several options, but what they pick depends on how long the water crisis lasts.

"I was very pleased to hear we're being proactive - a lot of the departments are actively working to try to come up with viable solutions to get the students back in school," said McClendon.

There was one other big step forward at the meeting.

JPS is done with their corrective action plan, and they're submitting it to MDE this week. That's ahead of the due date, which is January 16.

