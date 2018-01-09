Huge sinkhole grows with water main break in west Jackson neighborhood

A massive and growing sinkhole in a west Jackson neighborhood was recorded by a resident Tuesday. It showed water bubbling up through a crack in the asphalt on Marion Avenue in west Jackson.

By night time, it had opened up into a huge and deep sinkhole; more than 3-feet deep, turning the avenue into a stream.

Earline Griffin, a resident, said it's been a growing problem for a week now.

"And we done had two cars tonight to get pulled (into) the hole, which one was my truck where I caught a flat and the neighbor's daughter," she said. "She got stuck in it and had to get pulled out."

There are no warning barriers and Griffin said everyone in the neighborhood has called city officials with no results.

Keyshia Sanders, from the Department of Constituent Services for the city of Jackson sent a statement on the issue.

"An initial assessment of the area has been completed. Crews will set up a safety perimeter. An emergency utility locate will be completed in the morning and the water main break will be fixed."

