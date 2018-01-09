Ridgeland splits rivalry hoops doubleheader at Germantown

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
District play tipped off Tuesday around the Magnolia State. It was rivalry night off I-55. Ridgeland made the short trek to Germantown.
The Titans won the nightcap 52-37 to improve to 14-4. Briasha King and Mirial Cannon connected for an and-1 in the final minutes to ice a 47-41 victory for the Lady Mavericks.
