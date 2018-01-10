Mississippi Strong: Tiffany Coleman-McGee

She has overcome incredible odds including a devastating injury that left her in a coma for three days. Jackson's own Tiffany Coleman-McGee is a gospel rap artist, model, actress, and author. She is also Mississippi Strong.

"My music can be heard on six continents with the exception of Antarctica”, said Tiffany Coleman-McGee.

Her music is unique, and she hopes uplifting for those going through difficult times. Something she knows all too well after a car accident Easter Sunday 2004 in Jackson.

"I was a secular rapper years ago while being a student at Tougaloo College and then I was in a very bad car accident. I had a severe traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and so I stopped rapping completely", said Coleman-McGee.

She refused to allow her critical injury to stop her dreams.

"I went from just being a straight-A student, happy go lucky, photographic memory," she said. "And then all of a sudden, I have this traumatic experience where my brain is now injured."

Her music is taking her to audiences around the nation. She has done it all without the backing of a big record label. The Jackson artist received an invitation to this year's Grammy Awards.

"A voting member submitted my single which is entitled, "I Ain't Preaching to the Choir" for the first round of voting of the Grammy Awards so it was in consideration for a Grammy nomination," explained Coleman-McGee.

In addition to her music, she's a model and actress. She appeared in Queen Sugar on the OWN Network and an episode of the hit FOX series Empire in December.

"Well, I love music but I love being on set as well," Coleman-McGee added.

Her skills and talent don't stop there. Coleman-McGee has written a children's book that highlights the Jackson Zoo and other sites around the city.

Coleman-McGee said,

"Its entitled Hippos Downtown and its all about the attractions in downtown Jackson," said Coleman-McGee.

Coleman-McGee continues to dream big. Her ultimate plan is to work full time as a missionary and pursue a Ph.D. in Divinity.

Tiffany Coleman-McGee has received more than 30 award nominations across various platforms. So far, she has won 12.

