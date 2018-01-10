Jackson Boil Water update - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Boil Water update

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road.

The following areas of the WELL section of our drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert:

  • [100-2700] Maddox Road
  • Plummer Circle
  • Del Rey
  • [2300-2699] Raymond Road
  • [3000-3399] Forest Hill Road
  • Forest Park subdivision

The precautionary boil water alert has also been LIFTED for all Northeast Jackson customers with the zip code 39211.

The following zip codes on the Surface water section of our drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert.

  • 39201
  • 39202
  • 39203
  • 39204
  • 39206
  • 39209
  • 39212
  • 39213
  • 39216

