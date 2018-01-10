Update: Jackson Boil Water alert lifted for all zip codes

The City of Jackson has reported that the system-wide precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for all connections.

The alert was first announced on January 4 by the city's Water/Sewer Utilities Division due to several water main breaks resulting in residents having low to no water pressure.

Water system management and engineering personnel continue to check pressure at fire hydrants in the remaining areas still experiencing lower-than-normal pressures, in an attempt to identify possible closed valves that may be affecting water flow through the system.

Officials said there were as many as 151 water manes that were repaired.

