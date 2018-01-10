Shopping local in big box stores

The next time you visit one of the big box stores to grab your groceries, you may notice a few local names on the shelf.

Getting most of their starts in farmers markets or smaller shopping centers like McDade's, local vendors are putting themselves on the market and for some, it's paying off in a big way.

"To test market these things, farmer's markets are perfect because we make little sample cups and then we sell the bottles and sell drinks," said Raymond Horn, the founder of Mississippi Cold Drip. "It's a lot of fun. It's how I originally got into the Hattiesburg. I had done the Hattiesburg Farmer's Market."

Horn has been building up his company for six years, landing contracts at Whole Foods and Kroger three years ago with the help of some students at Millsaps.

"Once they approve you, you still have to go in and have the individual grocery store managers approve you," Horn explained. "You have to sell them on the product."

While Horn is looking at adding more products to his line and getting into Kroger's other regional markets like Memphis, Tony's Tamales of Ridgeland, another local vendor at Whole Foods, has been busy preparing shipments that will fill Walmart's shelves in August - an opportunity they were given after applying and meeting the supercenter's corporate staff in Arkansas.

Local vendors you might find while out at the store:

