Signs of progress in water main repairs

The city announced Tuesday they added 8 additional contractors to aid in the repairs, which is helping speed up repairs of broken water mains across the city.

Wednesday the city lifted precautionary boil water notices for residents in Sub 2 off Wiggins Road, and residents in northeast Jackson with the zip code 3-9-2-1-1. They say it's possible more residents could be removed from the boil water list as early as tomorrow.

Wednesday we found many crews at work on broken water mains in the city. Most appeared to have completed their repairs and were moving on to other locations, which is good news to residents who found water pressure returning for the first time in a week.

On dozens of Jackson streets, water crews were busy at work catching up to the more than 119 water main breaks. For residents on Columbus street, going over a week with no or little water pressure, the repair trucks were a sign of welcomed progress.

"They were out here fixing the water, they came out and got right on it," said resident Willie Miller. "I just want to thank them for that. It's been several potholes I've been trying to keep up with I just don't understand what's going on with the water."

More progress was seen across the city. This water main break on Marion avenue which was leaking at daybreak Wednesday was fixed by mid-morning.

While some projects are larger and may take more time, 8 additional contractors are now helping the city in taking on the task, which is good news for residents.

"I hope that the work from the city gets it fixed and gets resolved because it's very important we're able to take baths and our children are able to ride up and down the street safely."

