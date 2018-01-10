JPS cancels classes for the rest of the week

Jackson Public Schools have cancelled class for the rest of the week due to water pressure issues.

The Jackson Public School District continued its assessment Wednesday, January 10, of water pressure at schools that were affected by recent severe cold weather conditions.

Although water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 51% of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure.

After carefully evaluating the progress and a discussion with City of Jackson officials, the District will remain closed on Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12.

However, limited central office staff will report to work.

Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 15th in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The absence of water pressure also impacts our ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

The District will use two inclement weather make up days approved by the Board of Trustees for the days missed.

Additional make up days will be determined later by the Board and Interim Superintendent.

Officials will continue to monitor the water pressure at our schools daily for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return. The schools and offices currently affected include:

Brown Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Davis Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Galloway Elementary

George Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Wingfield High

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement

