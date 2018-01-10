JPS cancels classes for the rest of the week - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPS cancels classes for the rest of the week

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Public Schools have cancelled class for the rest of the week due to water pressure issues. 

The Jackson Public School District continued its assessment Wednesday, January 10, of water pressure at schools that were affected by recent severe cold weather conditions.

Although water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 51% of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure. 

After carefully evaluating the progress and a discussion with City of Jackson officials, the District will remain closed on Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12. 

However, limited central office staff will report to work.

Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 15th in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The absence of water pressure also impacts our ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

The District will use two inclement weather make up days approved by the Board of Trustees for the days missed.

Additional make up days will be determined later by the Board and Interim Superintendent. 

Officials will continue to monitor the water pressure at our schools daily for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return. The schools and offices currently affected include:

  • Brown Elementary
  • Clausell Elementary                                                              
  • Davis Elementary                                                           
  • Dawson Elementary                                                        
  • French Elementary                                                         
  • Galloway Elementary                                                     
  • George Elementary
  • John Hopkins Elementary
  • Johnson Elementary                                                       
  • Key Elementary                       
  • Lake Elementary                               
  • Lee Elementary                                                               
  • Lester Elementary                 
  • McLeod Elementary 
  • Oak Forest Elementary
  • Pecan Park Elementary
  • Raines Elementary
  • Smith Elementary
  • Sykes Elementary
  • Timberlawn Elementary
  • Walton Elementary
  • Watkins Elementary
  • Wilkins Elementary
  • Blackburn Middle
  • Peeples Middle
  • Whitten Middle
  • Forest Hill High
  • Jim Hill High
  • Lanier High 
  • Wingfield High
  • Capital City Alternative
  • Career Development Center
  • Enochs Building
  • Campus Enforcement

