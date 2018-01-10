Five charged in fake carjacking in Richland

Five teenagers, trying to shoot video of a fake carjacking to put on Youtube, are in hot water with Richland Police. The person who was the 'victim' was also in on it.

The incident occurred in the Richland Walmart parking lot around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon and a police officer was nearby. They assumed the carjacking was real and several officers responded.

"We had eight or nine officers with sirens headed to that location," said Richland PD Public Information Officer Allison Clark.

Eighteen-year-old Eric Donnell Vaughn of Jackson and 18-year-old Michael Williams, also of Jackson have been charged with disturbing the peace. Both were taken to the Rankin County Jail and have bonded out.

The three juveniles were taken to the Rankin County Youth Detention Center in Pelahatchie.

None of the suspects had a gun.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.