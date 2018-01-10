Free admission to Two Museums during MLK weekend

There will be free admission to The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History during the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

The Kellogg Foundation will underwrite four days of free admission.

The free days are January 13-16. That includes Monday, the 15, when the museums are normally closed.

So don't worry about purchasing a ticket, just walk up and go in according to the Director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

